Baby Registry Must-Haves for NYC Mamas

By Marissa Oliva

Search the Internet or social media and you’ll find plenty of advice about what to put on your baby registry. While these resources will probably cover the basics for the most part, if you live in NYC there are some items you’ll need to approach differently depending on your lifestyle and space. Apartment living, no car, and a bustling urban environment is no match for some of the larger, bulkier, more complicated baby items on the market. And that’s where we come in. We’re here to help you approach your registry with a city mindset. So keep scrolling for 10 city-smart picks — from a petite 2-in-1 car seat-stroller hybrid to a clip on high chair to a mini crib for teensy nurseries. All you need to be a savvy New York city mom is right here.

Doona Car Seat & Stroller

Talk about street smarts: This petite stroller folds right into a car seat so you can go from sidewalk to Uber in seconds, no disassembling or car seat base required. The hybrid can be used from the newborn stage until your child is about one year old, so it can serve as your travel stroller and infant car seat in one.

Babyletto Oragami Mini Crib

The smaller footprint on this crib (it measures 39.25″L x 25.75″W x 36″H) means it’s great for tight quarters, whether that’s a small nursery or in your bedroom. Plus, the wheels make moving it from room to room feel like child’s play.

Inglesia Table High Chair

Forgo a traditional high chair for this space-saving version that clips right onto a countertop or kitchen island. It’s also great for cozy restaurants that don’t have the space for high chairs.

beis The Diaper Pack

City living means schlepping, and with a new baby in tow, you won’t want to carry around a bulky diaper bag. Enter this fanny pack version that fits everything you need for diaper changes and emergency clothing swaps — and nothing you don’t.

Frida Baby 3-in-1 Sound Machine, Air Purifier & Night Light

Traffic-heavy urban environments mean the air is not exactly the cleanest, so stash an air purifier in baby’s nursery. This one also triples as a sound machine and night light, so you won’t have to find the room for three separate items.

Munchkin Deluxe Dishwasher Basket

Save the counter space and swap that bulky bottle sterilizer for a basket that snaps right into the top shelf of your dishwasher. Your dishwasher is a great sterilizer for bottles, pacifiers and pump parts, so just give them a quick wash in the sink first, then sterilize them at the same time you run the dishes at the end of the night.

Ubbi Verical Drying Rack

Those drying racks that look like blades of grass are cute, but certainly not practical since their wide footprints mean they take up a lot of precious countertop real estate. This one lets your bottles dry after cleaning but in a smart, vertical way.

Artipoppe Carrier

We could go on and on about the benefits of baby wearing. Not only will it make your baby feel safe and secure against your body, it also lets you hold them hands-free, making it convenient for quick errands when you don’t feel like bringing out the stroller. This one is well-made and extremely chic, so you can wear your babe in style.

Mockingbird Single to Double Stroller

Even with the Doona you’ll still want a regular baby stroller that will take you well into the toddler years. We love this well-made option that glides over city streets, curbs and sidewalks for a smooth ride. It also has the functionality to make it a double stroller, so it’ll grow with your family.

Coterie Diaper Subscription

A diaper subscription means you’ll never forget to order diapers. The incredible thing about this one is that you can text the company to make changes to your order – frequency, quantity, diaper size, you make it. And the diapers themselves are considered the Rolls Royce of diapers because of their plush feel and strong leak protection.