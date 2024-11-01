The 8 Best Diaper Bags for Parents

Finding the right diaper bag can be quite a challenge. You want something effective and with plenty of compartments for storage, but also not too bulky or heavy. Living in the concrete jungle, you also want something sturdy but compact enough that it can fit on a crowded train, or can easily pop into a stroller. With so many brands and designs available, we understand how overwhelming it can be. That’s why we rounded up the best diaper bags for city and suburban moms alike.

$50

Fisher-Price is a staple in the baby community. Their backpack diaper bag has some unique features, including a wipe dispenser and a portable changing table. The deep burgundy surface is safe for spills and stains, while inner pockets specifically labeled, including a pacifier pouch, help make organization a breeze. A chic backpack style makes it ideal for moms on the go.

Psst…Check out Top Tips on Potty Training Twins

$198

Available at: Lulu Lemon

This diaper backpack from Lulu Lemon features a chic and minimal design but is packed with everything needed for your baby. Removable pouches help convert the bag to a crossbody, while zippered pockets make it perfect for baby essentials such as diapers, wipes, and bottles. If you get tired of wearing it on your back, the straps unclip and can be attached to your stroller.

$100

Available at: Coach Outlet

For the working mom, this Coach diaper bag resembles your favorite handbag. An adjustable strap means you can wear it as a tote or a crossbody, while the inside fits bottles, diapers, and clothing and even includes a changing pad.

$159

Available at: Pottery Barn Kids

This twill diaper bag is chic and functional. It features double side pockets that easily fit two bottles, and two large inner pockets to help organize and store diapers and creams. A nylon changing pad makes it ideal for on-the-go changing, and a zip-top keeps products clean and dry from outside elements.

$159

Available at: Kipling

Featuring nylon material for easy cleaning and dual straps for easy carrying, this diaper bag from Kipling is ideal for any parent. Two side pockets make storage easy, while a changing pad and outer pocket are perfect for throwing in the basics such as pacifiers, blankets, and bottles.

$50

Available at: Amazon , Target

Affordable and user-friendly, this tote bag can fit up to seven bottles, while the front pocket is insulated and can hold up to three bottles at once. This bag is complete with 12 total pockets that can fit wipes, powders, umbrellas, and more. Stroller hooks make it easy to clip on when you’re mobile, and it also comes with a matching changing pad.

$50

This modern backpack features a backpack and a changing pack. It comes with a changing mat for those messy afternoons, and front pockets to toss in the wipes, pacifier, toys, and more. Adjustable straps make it attachable to a stroller, suitcase, or any other mobile fixture.

$110

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Herschel is known for their stylish yet effective backpacks and travel wear. This diaper bag comes in handy with a change mat and a hook-and-loop fold closure. For the working parent, this bag also converts to everyday use and even features a laptop sleeve. A front snap pocket makes great storage for bottles and snacks, while material made from recycled water bottles makes it eco-friendly and easy to clean.

Psst…Check out 17 Diapers: TikTok’s Latest Trend is Surprisingly Striking a Chord with Moms